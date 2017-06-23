VJTF Eduservices: Outcome of board meeting

1)As per the written opinion received from MIs R. S. Rajpurohit & Co., Company Secretaries,the appointment of MIs J. Kala & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditorsof the company needs prior approval of shareholders at the General Meeting. Accordingly,the Audited Financial Results can be signed by MIs J. Kala & Associates subsequent to the said approval by the Shareholders at the General Meeting.2) Increase in the borrowing limits of the company upto Rs. 100 crores subject to the approvalof Shareholders in the General Meeting.3) Draft of Notice and Explanatory Statement of the Postal Ballot to be dispatched to the Shareholders to seek approval for appointment of Statutory Auditor and increase in the aforesaid borrowing limits of the company by means of voting through postal ballot or electronic voting.4) Appointment of Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit, Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer for the purpose of Postal Ballot.Source : BSE