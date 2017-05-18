VJTF: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 18 th May, 2017, has approved the following:- 1. The Board have decided to surrender the Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) license to Reserve Bank of India because company is not carrying any NBFC activity & company already have changed its main object. 2. Board have appointed Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit (M/s R S Rajpurohit & Co., Practicing Company Secretary) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company.Source : BSE