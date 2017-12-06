VJTF Eduservices' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of Directors of VJTF Eduservices Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 5 pm.
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of Directors of VJTF Eduservices Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at 5 pm. to inter alia:
1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company under Indian
Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter and half year ended September 30,
2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE
1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company under Indian
Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter and half year ended September 30,
2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE