VJTF's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the meeting of Board of Directors of VJTF EDUSERVICES LIMITED will be held on 14th September, 2017 Time 4:00 PM at B-3, Witty International School, Pawan Baug Road, Malad West, Mumbai - 400 064 inter alia to transact following business.1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Further in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors, and designated personnel of the Company from 5th September, 2017 till 14th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE