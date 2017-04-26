Vivo Biotech: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to subject cited above we hereby inform you that the board of Director of the Company in their meeting held on 26th Day of April, 2017 transacted the following items: 1.Considered and approved appointment of Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Mantha as Additional Director of the Company. We are herewith enclosing her brief profile. 2.Considered and approved Resignation of Mrs. Sharmistha Manna as Director of the Company 3.Following Committees were reconstituted replacing Mrs. Sharmistha Manna with Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Mantha: Stakeholders Relationship Committee Audit CommitteeSource : BSE