Vivo Biotech's board meeting on September 13, 2017

With reference to subject cited above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 13th Day of September, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 and to consider any another matter as required.In this connection , as per Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window will be closed for dealing in Securities for all Directors/Officers/ Designated employees of the Company from 06th September, 2017 to 15th September ,2017 (both days inclusive). The Communication has been circulated to all Directors/Officers/ Designated employeesSource : BSE