Aug 31, 2017 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivimed Labs: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 31, 2017.

Vivimed Labs: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 31, 2017 inter alia, have approved / resolved/ taken note of the following:

1. Directors Report for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 together with annexure thereto.

2. Convening of Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 29.09.2017 and Notice of AGM.

3. Fixed Book closure dates from Saturday, September 23, 2017 to Friday, September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Cut –off date/Record date for determining the names of the eligible Members for equity dividend is September 22, 2017 .

4. CEO (Mr Pavan Kumar M ) will be transitioning into an Advisory position for Vivimed Group.

The dividend, if approved by the Members at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on or after October 3, 2017 and on or before October 28, 2017.

You are requested to take note of the above.
Source : BSE

