you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vitan Agro's board meeting to be held May 24, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Wednesday, 24th day of May, 2017 at 04.00 PM.

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the registered office of the Company on Wednesday, 24th day of May, 2017 at 04.00 PM., to discuss and consider the following items; 1.Consolidation in the Face Value of Shares from Rs. 1/- to Rs. 10/- 2.To consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2017Source : BSE

