HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 20, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vitan Agro's board meeting held on June 20, 2017

We write to inform you that the board meeting of the Company to be held June 20, 2017.

In pursuance to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following intimation is being made that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered and approved the following matters;

1)Appointment of Mr. Sunil Surendra Pachlangia (DIN: 07850377) as Additional cum Independent w.e.f 20th June, 2017.

2)Resignation of Mr. Pattamadai Veerabahu Subramaniam (DIN: 07274504), Director of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 20th June, 2017.

3)Resignation of Mrs. Prabhakaran Maheshwari (DIN: 00594789), Director of the Company with effect from the closing hours of 20th June, 2017.
