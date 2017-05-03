May 02, 2017 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vitan Agro's board meeting held on May 02, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of our company was held today, 02nd May, 2017 to discuss on the matter i.e., 'Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from the state of Tamil Nadu to the state of Maharashtra'; however even after intense deliberations and discussion the Board of the Directors of the company could not come to a conclusion on the said matter.Source : BSE