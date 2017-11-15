Vista Pharmaceuticals' board meeting on November 20, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company M/s. Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on Monday, 20.11.2017 at 04.30 P.M at the Corporate office of the Company Situated at 7-1-212/A/70, 1st Floor, Plot No. 85, Shivbagh, Ameerpet, Hyderabad- 500016, inter-alai to discuss the following:1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2. To consider, approve and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE