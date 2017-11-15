Vista Pharmaceuticals' board meeting on November 20, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company M/s. Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on Monday, 20.11.2017.
With reference to the subject cited, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company M/s. Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited will be held on Monday, 20.11.2017 at 04.30 P.M at the Corporate office of the Company Situated at 7-1-212/A/70, 1st Floor, Plot No. 85, Shivbagh, Ameerpet, Hyderabad- 500016, inter-alai to discuss the following:
1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
2. To consider, approve and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE
1. To consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
2. To consider, approve and take note of Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.
Source : BSE