Vishvaprabha Trading - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors in their meeting held on today i.e. 14th November, 2017 considered and approved un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Vishvaprabha Trading is in the Finance - Investments sector.

The company management includes Sunil Y Surve - Director, Suresh Upadhyay - Director, Avni Shroff - Director, Krishna Jain - Director, Navneet Dammani - Director. Source : BSE