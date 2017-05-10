Vishvaprabha: Outcome of board meeting

The Company vide its Board Meeting held on 26th April, 2017 had approved the Audited Financial Results and the same were uploaded with BSE Ltd on 26th April, 2017. However, as per your email dated 5th May, 2017, there were some Discrepancies and Company was asked to re-submit the Audited Financial Results after rectifying the discrepancies. Hence Company is filing herewith Revised Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 along with Auditors Report ( Unmodified) and Declaration by the Company in compliance with the Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations.Source : BSE