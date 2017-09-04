Sep 04, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vishvaprabha Trading's AGM on September 29, 2017
33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th September, 2017.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer book will remain close from Friday, the 22nd September, 2017 to Friday, the 29th September, 2017( Both the days Inclusive).
33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th September, 2017.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer book will remain close from Friday, the 22nd September, 2017 to Friday, the 29th September, 2017( Both the days Inclusive).Source : BSE
The Register of Members and Share Transfer book will remain close from Friday, the 22nd September, 2017 to Friday, the 29th September, 2017( Both the days Inclusive).Source : BSE