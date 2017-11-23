Vishnu Chemicals' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulations 29, 33, 47 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business item:1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2. Extension of due date for redemption of existing 7% Redeemable Preference shares (RPS) and issue of further RPS under section 55 read with section 48 of the Companies Act, 2013, which are not listed.3. Draft postal ballot notice for issue of further RPS under section 55 read with section 48 of the Companies Act, 2013, which are not listed.Further, please note that in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company by its Promoters, Directors and Insiders as defined under the said Regulations, would be closed from 5th December, 2017 till 15th December, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE