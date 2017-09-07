Sep 07, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vishnu Chemical's board meeting on September 14, 2017
meeting of the Board of Directors' of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th Day of September, 2017, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
meeting of the Board of Directors' of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th Day of September, 2017, inter alia' to consider the following items:
- To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2017
Source : BSE
