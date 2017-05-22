Vishal Fabrics' board meeting will be held on May 30, 2017.

May 22, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vishal Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve sub-division of the equity shares of the Company from current face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 5/- each and further amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company.Source : BSE