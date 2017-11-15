Vishal Bearings board to consider interim dividend

We would like to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday i.e. November 25, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company and following decisions have taken on record:1. To consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial Year 2017-2018.2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Board.Further, in terms of provisions in the company's code of conduct of insider trading (code), the trading window 'for trading in equity shares of the Company' shall remain closed from November 18, 2017 to November 27, 2017 for all concern persons as per insider trading code of the Company.Source : BSE