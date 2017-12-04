Visesh Infotechnics' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.
