App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visesh Infotechnics' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.