Visesh Infotech's board meeting on September 14, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.Pursuant to this, Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for insiders covered under the Companies 'Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider' would commence from 12th September, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th September, 2017.Source : BSE