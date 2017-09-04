App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visesh Infotech's board meeting on September 14, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th J

Visesh Infotech's board meeting on September 14, 2017
pursuant to Regulation 29, of the Listing Regulations 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 703, Arunachal Building, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along with Limited Review Report.

Pursuant to this, Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for insiders covered under the Companies 'Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insider' would commence from 12th September, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th September, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.