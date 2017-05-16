Visco Trade Associates' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2017 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017, at 02.00 PM at the registered address of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. TRADING WINDOW CLOSED FROM 20TH MAY 2017 TO 31ST MAY 2017.Source : BSE