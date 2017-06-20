Jun 20, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Visaka Industries: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform that the shareholders of our company in their meeting (35th Annual General Meeting) held today June 20, 2017.
This is to inform that the shareholders of our company in their meeting (35th Annual General Meeting) held today (20.06.2017) has inter-alia, approved appointment of Price Waterhouse & Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as statutory auditors of the Company for the period of 5 years from the conclusion of this 35th AGM till 40th AGM of the Company.Source : BSE