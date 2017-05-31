App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 31, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visaka Ind AGM on June, 20, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 35th Annual General Meeting of VISAKA INDUSTRIES will be held at its Registered Office situated at Survey No.315, Yelumala Village, Ramachandrapuram Mandal, Sangareddy District – 502 300, Telangana at 11.30 A.M. on Tuesday, the 20th day of June, 2017.

Visaka Ind AGM on June, 20, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 35th Annual General Meeting of VISAKA INDUSTRIES LIMITED will be held at its Registered Office situated at Survey No.315, Yelumala Village, Ramachandrapuram Mandal, Sangareddy District – 502 300, Telangana at 11.30 A.M. on Tuesday, the 20th day of June, 2017.Source : BSE

