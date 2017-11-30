Visagar Polytex board meeting held on December 06, 2017

Due to some inadvertent error, we are hereby enclosing the Revised Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 6th December, 2017. Please note that there is no change in the date of Board Meeting.

Visagar Polytex is in the Textiles - Readymade Apparels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 31.27 crore.

The company management includes Tilokchand Kothari - Chairman & Managing Director, Kanwarlal Rathi - Executive Director, Pooja Bhardwaj - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Manish Kumar Gupta - Non Exe. & Ind. Director. Source : BSE