Visagar Polytex' board meeting held on December 06, 2017

Enclosed herewith is the Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 6th December, 2017.

Visagar Polytex is in the Textiles - Readymade Apparels sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 31.27 crore.

The company management includes Tilokchand Kothari - Chairman & Managing Director, Kanwarlal Rathi - Executive Director, Pooja Bhardwaj - Non Exe. & Ind. Director, Manish Kumar Gupta - Non Exe. & Ind. Director. Source : BSE