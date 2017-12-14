Visa Steel - Outcome of AGM

Please be informed that the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 14 December, 2017 at 1200 Hours at IDCOL Auditorium, IDCOL House, Ashok Nagar Near Indira Gandhi Park, Unit - II, Bhubaneswar-751009.The detail of the voting results will be submitted within the stipulated time as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.The Meeting concluded at 1330 Hours.Source : BSE