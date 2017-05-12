May 12, 2017 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Visa Steel's board meeting on May 26, 2017
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26 May 2017 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2017.Source : BSE