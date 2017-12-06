Virgo Polymers' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Virgo Polymers has informed that board meeting will be held on December 13, 2017
Virgo Polymers is in the Packaging sector.
The company management includes Mahesh Bohra - Director, Sunil Saraf - Director, Varun Ramsisaria - Director, Alok Sethia - Director, Vivek Ramsisaria - Director, Mamta Ramsisaria - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531282.
Its Registered office is at A1A, MMDA Industrial Complex, Maraimalai Nagar,, Chennai (Madras),Tamil Nadu - 603209.Their Registrars are Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.Source : BSE