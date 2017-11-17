Virat Leasing's board meeting on November 17, 2017

With reference to the earlier letter dated on 14th November, 2017 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 17th November, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at Mercantile Building, Block-E, 2nd Floor, 9/12, Lal Bazar Street, Kolkata-700001, inter-alia, to consider the following business as under:-1. To consider and approve unaudited financial result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017.2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business.Source : BSE