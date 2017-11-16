Virat Crane Industries' board declares interim dividend

Virat Crane Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 15, 2017, inter alia, has declares and approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, (i.e. 5% on face value of the equity share) for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE