Vipul Organics: Outcome of board meeting

With respect to captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 2nd May, 2017, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of M/s. Efferchem Private Limited (‘Transferor Company') with the Company under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the necessary approvals of the shareholders, creditors, Securities & Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges where shares of the Company are listed, the National Company Law Tribunal and other competent statutory / regulatory authorities as may be required under any other applicable law for time being in force. The appointed date for the amalgamation under the Scheme is 1st April, 2017.Source : BSE