Vipul Organics' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from Thursday, December 07, 2017 to Saturday, November 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for specified/designated persons / employees as defined in the Code.Source : BSE