VIP Industries to consider interim dividend

VIP Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on January 25, 2018, inter alia, to:1. Consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017; and2. Consider declaration of Interim Dividend on the equity shares, if approved by the Board, for the Financial Year 2017-18.In view of the aforesaid Board meeting, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from January 18, 2018 to January 27, 2018 (both days inclusive) for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE