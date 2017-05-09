VIP Industries to consider final dividend

VIP Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia to, consider the following;1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and2. Consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.In view of the aforesaid Board meeting, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 09, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE