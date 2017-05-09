VIP Industries' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017, inter alia to 1)consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; and 2)consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. In view of the aforesaid Board meeting, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from 9th May, 2017 to 20th May, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives.Source : BSE