VIP Clothing: Outcome of board meeting

Further to our letter dated August 24, 2017, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today from 04.00 p.m. to 5.40 p.m. have approved the following business agenda;1. The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 which are enclosed along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (Enclosed Annexure).2. Suspend/Terminate the VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2016 and subject to approval of the members of the Company, the board approved the VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme-2017 maximum 20,00,000 ESOP be issued.3. Subject to approval of the members of the Company, extended the approval of VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 to the employees of Holding/Subsidiary Company (ies).Source : BSE