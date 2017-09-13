App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VIP Clothing: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today from 04.00 p.m. to 5.40 p.m. have approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

VIP Clothing: Outcome of board meeting
Further to our letter dated August 24, 2017, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today from 04.00 p.m. to 5.40 p.m. have approved the following business agenda;

1. The unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 which are enclosed along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (Enclosed Annexure).
2. Suspend/Terminate the VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2016 and subject to approval of the members of the Company, the board approved the VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme-2017 maximum 20,00,000 ESOP be issued.
3. Subject to approval of the members of the Company, extended the approval of VIP Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017 to the employees of Holding/Subsidiary Company (ies).Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.