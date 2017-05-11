VIP Clothing: Outcome of board meeting

Further to our letter dated May 02, 2017, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today from 1.35 p.m. to 3.45 p.m. have considered and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. In Compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations') this is to inform you that the board of directors have approved the following business agenda; The Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 which are enclosed along with the Auditor's Report thereon. (Enclosed Annexure). In terms of second proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Regulations) Regulations, 2015, we confirm that the Auditors have given an Unmodified Opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The board did not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2016-17, due to inadequacy of profit.Source : BSE