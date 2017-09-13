App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VIP Clothing: Outcome of AGM

Please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 13, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

VIP Clothing: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company held on 13th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Goldfinch Hotel, Plot No.34/21, Central Road, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093.

Source : BSE
