VIP Clothing's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 mainly to approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window shall remain closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the code) from Wednesday, 6th day of December, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.Source : BSE