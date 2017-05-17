May 17, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vinyl Chemicals recommends dividend
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, out of Current Year’s profit, the Directors recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.80 per equity share of Re. 1 each (previous year Rs. 1.50 per share) amounting to Rs. 3,30,06,800 (previous year Rs. 2,75,05,666) on 1,83,37,111 equity shares of Re. 1 each.
Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the above dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on the date of AGM.Source : BSE
