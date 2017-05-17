App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vinyl Chemicals recommends dividend

Vinyl Chemicals (India) has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 17, 2017, out of Current Year’s profit, the Directors recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.80 per equity share of Re. 1 each amounting to Rs. 3,30,06,800 on 1,83,37,111 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Vinyl Chemicals recommends dividend
Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, out of Current Year’s profit, the Directors recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.80 per equity share of Re. 1 each (previous year Rs. 1.50 per share) amounting to Rs. 3,30,06,800 (previous year Rs. 2,75,05,666) on 1,83,37,111 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the above dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company on the date of AGM.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.