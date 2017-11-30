App
Nov 30, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vintron Industries' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Please be informed that in accordance with the provisions of the para 2.7 read with para 2.6.1(i) and (ii) of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05/07/2016, the twentieth (20th) meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for Monday, the 11th day of December 2017 at 2.30 p.m. inter-alia to consider, approve and sign the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the C

 
 
Please be informed that in accordance with the provisions of the para 2.7 read with para 2.6.1(i) and (ii) of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05/07/2016, the twentieth (20th) meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for Monday, the 11th day of December 2017 at 2.30 p.m. inter-alia to consider, approve and sign the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, for the second quarter ended on 30th day of September, 2017, during the financial year 2017-2018 under the provisions of Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
