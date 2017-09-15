Vindhya Telelink: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. 15th September 2017, inter-alia approved;(a) Postal Ballot Notice for seeking approval of members of the Company by way of Special Resolution(s) for alteration in the Object(s) Clause and Liability Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company;(b) Borrowings by way of issuance of Unsecured /Unlisted, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Series-II on private placement basis and matters related thereto and(c) Borrowings by way of issuance of Commercial Paper(s)Source : BSE