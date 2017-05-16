Vindhya Telelin's board recommends dividend Rs 7/

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on May 15, 2017, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 7/- per share (i.e. 70%) on 1,18,50,863 Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing Thirty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE