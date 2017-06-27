Vindhya Telelink's AGM on July 24, 2017

In compliance with the Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are sending herewith Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Monday, the 24th July, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Udyog Vihar, P.O. Chorhata, Rewa-486006(M.P.). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE