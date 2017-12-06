Vinayak Polycon International's board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 13th day of December 2017 at 3.00 P.M (IST). at the Registered office of the Company situated at 312, Navjeevan Complex, 29, Station Road, Jaipur - 302 006 (Rajasthan), inter alia to transact the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017; and2. To consider and take on record the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017;Source : BSE