Jun 01, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vinati Organics fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
Vinati Organics has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 20, 2017 to July 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 29, 2017.
Vinati Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 20, 2017 to July 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 29, 2017.Source : BSE