Vinaditya Trading Company's board meeting on May 31, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 31 2017 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with the Auditors Report. The public notice as per the Regulation 47(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is being published in two newspapers. The trading window shall remain closed from May 23, 2017 till the end of the business hours on June 2, 2017(both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE