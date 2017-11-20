Vimta Labs' board meeting on December 01, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 1, 2017.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 9.30 A.M. at the Regd Office i.e. 142, IDA, Phase-II, Cherlapally, Hyderabad: 500051 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE