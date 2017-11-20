Vimta Labs' board meeting on December 01, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 9.30 A.M. at the Regd Office i.e. 142, IDA, Phase-II, Cherlapally, Hyderabad: 500051 inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE