Aug 30, 2017 01:24 PM IST

Vimta Labs' AGM on September 27, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given in pursuance of regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017.

Sub : Notice in pursuance of regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NOTICE is hereby given in pursuance of regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Plot No.141/2 & 142, IDA, Phase-II, Cherlapally, Hyderabad : 500051 and the Register of Members of the Company will be closed for the purpose of annual general meeting from 21.09.2017 to 27.09.2017 (Both days inclusive).



Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

