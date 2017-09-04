Sep 04, 2017 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vikshit Eng's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, to consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
